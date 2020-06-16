All apartments in Corona
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:05 AM

2110 San Diego Drive

2110 San Diego Drive · (626) 400-0084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA 92882
Sierra del Oro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer. From the living room you can enter into the very spacious backyard. Upstairs loft is very spacious as well. The huge master suite is on one end and has an attached balcony. The other end you will see the other two bedrooms. This home is in a great neighborhood! Very close to parks, schools, shopping and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 San Diego Drive have any available units?
2110 San Diego Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
Is 2110 San Diego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 San Diego Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 San Diego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive offer parking?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 San Diego Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 San Diego Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 San Diego Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
