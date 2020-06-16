2110 San Diego Drive

Amenities

Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer. From the living room you can enter into the very spacious backyard. Upstairs loft is very spacious as well. The huge master suite is on one end and has an attached balcony. The other end you will see the other two bedrooms. This home is in a great neighborhood! Very close to parks, schools, shopping and freeway access.