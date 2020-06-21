1636 Fairway Drive

Amenities

PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Truly Executive Rock Pool Home in a Prestigious Eagle Glen Golf Community! Breath taking 180 degree view of Golf Course surrounded by Cleveland National Forest Mountain and glimpse of City view. It's a Golf Lovers Fantasy. It's a hard to find 5 bedrooms + 5 bathrooms + Den + Bonus room (2 rooms + 2 bathrooms on Main floor). Double door entry to an Open Floor plan with High Ceiling with dramatic Spiral staircase. Wood floor, Spacious Kitchen open to the Family room, Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Island unit. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, Family room with Fireplace and Enclosed Bonus or Media Room. Beautifully & Professionally Hardscape & Landscaped Backyard with Rock Pool with Slide, Cove, Spa & BBQ area. Close access to Freeway, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and Schools. ~~~IT'S A MUST SEE ~~~