Corona, CA
1636 Fairway Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:16 PM

1636 Fairway Drive

1636 Fairway Drive · (213) 923-0976
Location

1636 Fairway Drive, Corona, CA 92883
Eagle Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Truly Executive Rock Pool Home in a Prestigious Eagle Glen Golf Community! Breath taking 180 degree view of Golf Course surrounded by Cleveland National Forest Mountain and glimpse of City view. It's a Golf Lovers Fantasy. It's a hard to find 5 bedrooms + 5 bathrooms + Den + Bonus room (2 rooms + 2 bathrooms on Main floor). Double door entry to an Open Floor plan with High Ceiling with dramatic Spiral staircase. Wood floor, Spacious Kitchen open to the Family room, Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Island unit. Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, Family room with Fireplace and Enclosed Bonus or Media Room. Beautifully & Professionally Hardscape & Landscaped Backyard with Rock Pool with Slide, Cove, Spa & BBQ area. Close access to Freeway, Shopping Centers, Restaurants and Schools. ~~~IT'S A MUST SEE ~~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Fairway Drive have any available units?
1636 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 1636 Fairway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1636 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 1636 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Fairway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1636 Fairway Drive has a pool.
Does 1636 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1636 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
