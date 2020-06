Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

This is a large well appointed 2 Br, 1 and 3/4 bath. It has 2 closets in the main bedroom with private 3/4 bath. There is a full bath in the Hallway. It has updated lighting in the kitchen and some new fixtures and cupboard door and drawer handles. It has 2 car spaces, one is covered and the other is open, but both are behind the electronic gate. It has a community Laundry room, Pool/Spa, and clubhouse. This is a one level condo on the 2nd story with deck off the living room.