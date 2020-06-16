1038 Young Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub new construction

Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace. Front door opens, your view is drawn to the covered outdoor living space & pebble tec pool/spa with waterfall. Comfortable formal living room. Formal dining room with matching crystal chandeliers framed by french doors. The WOW factor is entering the incredible gourmet kitchen/family room. Granite island, Thermador appliances, custom cabinets, unique iron chandeliers, complete wall of ledger rock. See supplement page for list of upgrades. Fabulous circular staircase with suspended iron chandelier ascends upstairs. Extravagant master includes walk in closets, spacious retreat, fireplace, marble & glass bath plus balcony overlooking backyard. Three additional bedrooms with en suite baths and walk in closets. City lights view from juliette balcony. Mahogany scraped wood floors, tumbled travertine flooring, sculpted carpet, upgraded fixtures, 8 foot wood stain doors, powder room, large office, could be optional 6th bedroom, surround sound, outdoor kitchen, fruit trees, 60+ roses, enclosed garden area, Xeriscape landscaping. Guest casita with full bath included. Toll Brothers construction with many custom options. This is a special residence.