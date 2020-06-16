All apartments in Corona
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1038 Young Circle

1038 Young Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Young Circle, Corona, CA 92881

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace. Front door opens, your view is drawn to the covered outdoor living space & pebble tec pool/spa with waterfall. Comfortable formal living room. Formal dining room with matching crystal chandeliers framed by french doors. The WOW factor is entering the incredible gourmet kitchen/family room. Granite island, Thermador appliances, custom cabinets, unique iron chandeliers, complete wall of ledger rock. See supplement page for list of upgrades. Fabulous circular staircase with suspended iron chandelier ascends upstairs. Extravagant master includes walk in closets, spacious retreat, fireplace, marble & glass bath plus balcony overlooking backyard. Three additional bedrooms with en suite baths and walk in closets. City lights view from juliette balcony. Mahogany scraped wood floors, tumbled travertine flooring, sculpted carpet, upgraded fixtures, 8 foot wood stain doors, powder room, large office, could be optional 6th bedroom, surround sound, outdoor kitchen, fruit trees, 60+ roses, enclosed garden area, Xeriscape landscaping. Guest casita with full bath included. Toll Brothers construction with many custom options. This is a special residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Young Circle have any available units?
1038 Young Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corona, CA.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Young Circle have?
Some of 1038 Young Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Young Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Young Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Young Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Young Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1038 Young Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Young Circle does offer parking.
Does 1038 Young Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Young Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Young Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Young Circle has a pool.
Does 1038 Young Circle have accessible units?
No, 1038 Young Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Young Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Young Circle has units with dishwashers.
