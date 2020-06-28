All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 900 Stefas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
900 Stefas Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

900 Stefas Court

900 Stefas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Sunbowl
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

900 Stefas Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chula Vista Home In Highly Desirable Neighborhood - Must See..This beautiful home will last on the market.

Lovely 5 bedroom, 3 baths home situated on a large corner lot. Boasting 2403 sqft. of living space, this beauty is one you don't want to miss.One full bedroom and bath on main floor. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large open "NEW" remodeled kitchen with tile flooring, complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space!! Bright and open family room with beautiful fireplace. Master bath has dual sinks, tile flooring and plenty of light, Master bedroom has walk in closet. Central AC and Ceiling fans help keep it cool in the summer time. Low maintenance and drought friendly landscaping! Large back yard with covered patio area is perfect for entertaining. An attached 2 car garage and RV parking add the finishing touches. Close to schools, shopping and freeways. Hurry before it's gone!

New Paint.
New Remodeled Kitchen
New Refrigerator

Renters Insurance Required(Mandatory).
No Pets
No Smoking

Rent: $3,300
Deposit: $3,500
Credit/Background $35 (18+older)
Processing Fee: $50.00

Please email Veronica to for any questions and showings.
vortega@propadvantage.com

Apply online at www.propertyadvantage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3345839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Stefas Court have any available units?
900 Stefas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Stefas Court have?
Some of 900 Stefas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Stefas Court currently offering any rent specials?
900 Stefas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Stefas Court pet-friendly?
No, 900 Stefas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 900 Stefas Court offer parking?
Yes, 900 Stefas Court offers parking.
Does 900 Stefas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Stefas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Stefas Court have a pool?
No, 900 Stefas Court does not have a pool.
Does 900 Stefas Court have accessible units?
No, 900 Stefas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Stefas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Stefas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College