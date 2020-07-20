All apartments in Chula Vista
790 Lake House Place

Location

790 Lake House Place, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
wine room
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
wine room
Experience an unprecedented level of luxurious living with this stylish, newer model home. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home spans a stunning 3,855 sq. ft. The first thing you’ll notice upon entering is the separate guest suite off the private courtyard. The master retreat features a raised fireplace, spacious sitting area and a gorgeous bathroom with separate jetted tub and stand-in shower. The kitchen boasts granite counters, spacious island and all stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room has an attached wine room, perfect for entertaining guests. After dinner, move to the vast living room and enjoy the raised fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The interior also has an upstairs loft/media room, office, and storage room (converted from the one car garage). On the exterior of this property, you’ll find a 2-car garage with w/d hook ups and an expansive back yard, with the space of ambiance to host the perfect summer gathering. Take advantage of this developing community’s great amenities, including pool, spa, playground and BBQ facilities. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Lake House Place have any available units?
790 Lake House Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Lake House Place have?
Some of 790 Lake House Place's amenities include w/d hookup, wine room, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Lake House Place currently offering any rent specials?
790 Lake House Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Lake House Place pet-friendly?
No, 790 Lake House Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 790 Lake House Place offer parking?
Yes, 790 Lake House Place offers parking.
Does 790 Lake House Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Lake House Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Lake House Place have a pool?
Yes, 790 Lake House Place has a pool.
Does 790 Lake House Place have accessible units?
No, 790 Lake House Place does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Lake House Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Lake House Place does not have units with dishwashers.
