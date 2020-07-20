790 Lake House Place

Amenities

w/d hookup wine room granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room wine room

Experience an unprecedented level of luxurious living with this stylish, newer model home. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home spans a stunning 3,855 sq. ft. The first thing you’ll notice upon entering is the separate guest suite off the private courtyard. The master retreat features a raised fireplace, spacious sitting area and a gorgeous bathroom with separate jetted tub and stand-in shower. The kitchen boasts granite counters, spacious island and all stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room has an attached wine room, perfect for entertaining guests. After dinner, move to the vast living room and enjoy the raised fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The interior also has an upstairs loft/media room, office, and storage room (converted from the one car garage). On the exterior of this property, you’ll find a 2-car garage with w/d hook ups and an expansive back yard, with the space of ambiance to host the perfect summer gathering. Take advantage of this developing community’s great amenities, including pool, spa, playground and BBQ facilities. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!