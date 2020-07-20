All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

605 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally Located in Chula Vista - Three bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage with new vinyl flooring throughout. This is a great home with a spacious parklike fully fenced back yard area. The landscaping is included with the rent. There is also an enclosed screen patio area that is not included in the square footage but can be ideal for a gym, office area or a playroom for the kids. There is a large living room with a great front window overlooking the front yard. There is easy to access both freeway 5 and 805 in either direction and is close to schools and public transportation. Centrally located near shopping centers and store fronts. There is a one car garage with washer and dryer hookups in the garage and a long driveway for additional parking. This property is currently not participating in the section 8 housing program. Our criteria that we are looking for is someone with great credit, and you must make at least three times the rental amount with no evictions. We do not post on Craigslist and we can show it any time, please call our office at Money Property Inc. CA DRE # 01501431 619-422-0177 to schedule a viewing of this home.This home will now be accepting pets with an increased deposit and increased rent for a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 2nd Avenue have any available units?
605 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 605 2nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
