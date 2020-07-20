605 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Centrally Located in Chula Vista - Three bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage with new vinyl flooring throughout. This is a great home with a spacious parklike fully fenced back yard area. The landscaping is included with the rent. There is also an enclosed screen patio area that is not included in the square footage but can be ideal for a gym, office area or a playroom for the kids. There is a large living room with a great front window overlooking the front yard. There is easy to access both freeway 5 and 805 in either direction and is close to schools and public transportation. Centrally located near shopping centers and store fronts. There is a one car garage with washer and dryer hookups in the garage and a long driveway for additional parking. This property is currently not participating in the section 8 housing program. Our criteria that we are looking for is someone with great credit, and you must make at least three times the rental amount with no evictions. We do not post on Craigslist and we can show it any time, please call our office at Money Property Inc. CA DRE # 01501431 619-422-0177 to schedule a viewing of this home.This home will now be accepting pets with an increased deposit and increased rent for a pet.



