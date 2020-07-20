Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
543 1st Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
543 1st Ave
543 1st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
543 1st Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2800-Beautiful Single-Home, Large 4 Bed/2 Bath, close to 805 and 5 Fwy, Wood Floors, Huge Kitchen, with Family Room, Office Space.... Big Patio with Fire Pit, Lemon Trees and Palms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 543 1st Ave have any available units?
543 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 543 1st Ave have?
Some of 543 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 543 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
543 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 543 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 543 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 543 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 543 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 543 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 543 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 543 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
