All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 543 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
543 1st Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

543 1st Ave

543 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

543 1st Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2800-Beautiful Single-Home, Large 4 Bed/2 Bath, close to 805 and 5 Fwy, Wood Floors, Huge Kitchen, with Family Room, Office Space.... Big Patio with Fire Pit, Lemon Trees and Palms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 1st Ave have any available units?
543 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 1st Ave have?
Some of 543 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
543 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 543 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 543 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 543 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 543 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 543 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 543 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 543 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College