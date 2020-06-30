Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo 4201 Bonita Rd # 250 - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a den Condo well located in wonderful Bonita



Private quit location with no one above you.

Sits way back from the street with views of the golf course.



Conveniently located right across the street from the Bonita Center Mall, location of many great restaurants, and large groceries stores



Remodeled and ungraded!



2 Bedrooms + Den w/closet

1 Full Bath

Central Heat A/C

Large balcony patio with panoramic view of the Chula Vista Golf Course & Venue

Park and golf course view from bedroom window

Patio storage room

Ceiling fans in bedrooms and Living room

Kitchen has refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cook top and built in oven

Mirrored closet door

Modern Stone bath vanity top and tub enclosure

Secure gated Building w/access by remote control

Parking reserved to vehicles with parking permit



Features: Clubhouse, Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool/SPA



Great schools near by:

Allen Elementary School Public K to 6

Bonita Vista Middle School Public 7th to 8th

Bonita Vista Senior High School Public 9th to 12th



This is priced right and won't last.

Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico Score Minimum 600

-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent

-No evictions in background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



