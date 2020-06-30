All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated December 22 2019

4201 Bonita Rd. #250

4201 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, CA 91902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo 4201 Bonita Rd # 250 - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a den Condo well located in wonderful Bonita

Private quit location with no one above you.
Sits way back from the street with views of the golf course.

Conveniently located right across the street from the Bonita Center Mall, location of many great restaurants, and large groceries stores

Remodeled and ungraded!

2 Bedrooms + Den w/closet
1 Full Bath
Central Heat A/C
Large balcony patio with panoramic view of the Chula Vista Golf Course & Venue
Park and golf course view from bedroom window
Patio storage room
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and Living room
Kitchen has refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cook top and built in oven
Mirrored closet door
Modern Stone bath vanity top and tub enclosure
Secure gated Building w/access by remote control
Parking reserved to vehicles with parking permit

Features: Clubhouse, Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool/SPA

Great schools near by:
Allen Elementary School Public K to 6
Bonita Vista Middle School Public 7th to 8th
Bonita Vista Senior High School Public 9th to 12th

This is priced right and won't last.
Call Glen at show contact info to view.
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent
-No evictions in background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thank You for considering us.

(RLNE5291621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have any available units?
4201 Bonita Rd. #250 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have?
Some of 4201 Bonita Rd. #250's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Bonita Rd. #250 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 offers parking.
Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 has a pool.
Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have accessible units?
No, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Bonita Rd. #250 has units with dishwashers.

