Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo 4201 Bonita Rd # 250 - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus a den Condo well located in wonderful Bonita
Private quit location with no one above you.
Sits way back from the street with views of the golf course.
Conveniently located right across the street from the Bonita Center Mall, location of many great restaurants, and large groceries stores
Remodeled and ungraded!
2 Bedrooms + Den w/closet
1 Full Bath
Central Heat A/C
Large balcony patio with panoramic view of the Chula Vista Golf Course & Venue
Park and golf course view from bedroom window
Patio storage room
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and Living room
Kitchen has refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cook top and built in oven
Mirrored closet door
Modern Stone bath vanity top and tub enclosure
Secure gated Building w/access by remote control
Parking reserved to vehicles with parking permit
Features: Clubhouse, Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool/SPA
Great schools near by:
Allen Elementary School Public K to 6
Bonita Vista Middle School Public 7th to 8th
Bonita Vista Senior High School Public 9th to 12th
This is priced right and won't last.
Call Glen at show contact info to view.
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent
-No evictions in background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Residents are responsible to pay cable/internet and gas/electric.
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
We delete posts once rented.
Thank You for considering us.
(RLNE5291621)