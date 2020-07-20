All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
305 3Rd Ave
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

305 3Rd Ave

305 Third Ave · No Longer Available
Location

305 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This studio overlooks Third Avenue is located in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista and all that the nightlife has to offer. It is on the corner of Third and F Street this unit is a great location that is ideal for one looking for public transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Recently upgraded, there is a separate bedroom area, large living room area and kitchen area and a small breakfast nook area that make this studio feel more like a one bedroom apartment. Easy showing call listing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 3Rd Ave have any available units?
305 3Rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 305 3Rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 3Rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 3Rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 305 3Rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 305 3Rd Ave offer parking?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 3Rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 3Rd Ave have a pool?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 3Rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 3Rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 3Rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 3Rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
