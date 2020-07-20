305 3Rd Ave

Amenities

This studio overlooks Third Avenue is located in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista and all that the nightlife has to offer. It is on the corner of Third and F Street this unit is a great location that is ideal for one looking for public transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Recently upgraded, there is a separate bedroom area, large living room area and kitchen area and a small breakfast nook area that make this studio feel more like a one bedroom apartment. Easy showing call listing office.