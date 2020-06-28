2236 Lago Ventana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

COMING SOON! AWESOME 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN CHAPALA! - COMING SOON! Huge common area downstairs with a cozy fireplace. 2 car garage, in-unit laundry hook-ups and a huge fenced backyard. 3 GIANT bedrooms upstairs with a great master suite. Enjoy air conditioning as well as a private fenced patio. GREAT complex with pool and tennis courts near shopping and schools. Fridge not included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE3993767)