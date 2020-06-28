All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2236 Lago Ventana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2236 Lago Ventana
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2236 Lago Ventana

2236 Lago Ventana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2236 Lago Ventana, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
COMING SOON! AWESOME 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN CHAPALA! - COMING SOON! Huge common area downstairs with a cozy fireplace. 2 car garage, in-unit laundry hook-ups and a huge fenced backyard. 3 GIANT bedrooms upstairs with a great master suite. Enjoy air conditioning as well as a private fenced patio. GREAT complex with pool and tennis courts near shopping and schools. Fridge not included. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE3993767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Lago Ventana have any available units?
2236 Lago Ventana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 Lago Ventana have?
Some of 2236 Lago Ventana's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Lago Ventana currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Lago Ventana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Lago Ventana pet-friendly?
Yes, 2236 Lago Ventana is pet friendly.
Does 2236 Lago Ventana offer parking?
Yes, 2236 Lago Ventana offers parking.
Does 2236 Lago Ventana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 Lago Ventana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Lago Ventana have a pool?
Yes, 2236 Lago Ventana has a pool.
Does 2236 Lago Ventana have accessible units?
No, 2236 Lago Ventana does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Lago Ventana have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 Lago Ventana does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College