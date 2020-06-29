Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2200 Mountain Ridge Rd Available 08/01/19 Cul-De-Sac Home in San Miguel Ranch - Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cul-de- sac home located next to San Miguel Ranch and Rolling Hills area. Features courtyard entry, kitchen with appliances, beautiful high vaulted ceiling,fenced backyard. Close to freeway access, shopping and more. Available August 1 with $3200 monthly rent. Will accept small pets under 25 pounds with additional security deposit and/or monthly pet rent. Requires minimum 640+ FICO score and $8,000 gross monthly income. No Section 8 at this time. Property shown by appointment only. *Additional pictures to be uploaded soon.*



