All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2200 Mountain Ridge Rd
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

2200 Mountain Ridge Rd

2200 Mountain Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2200 Mountain Ridge Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2200 Mountain Ridge Rd Available 08/01/19 Cul-De-Sac Home in San Miguel Ranch - Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cul-de- sac home located next to San Miguel Ranch and Rolling Hills area. Features courtyard entry, kitchen with appliances, beautiful high vaulted ceiling,fenced backyard. Close to freeway access, shopping and more. Available August 1 with $3200 monthly rent. Will accept small pets under 25 pounds with additional security deposit and/or monthly pet rent. Requires minimum 640+ FICO score and $8,000 gross monthly income. No Section 8 at this time. Property shown by appointment only. *Additional pictures to be uploaded soon.*

(RLNE4997977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have any available units?
2200 Mountain Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have?
Some of 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Mountain Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Mountain Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College