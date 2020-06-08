All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
1920 Geyserville St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1920 Geyserville St

1920 Geyserville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Geyserville Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1920 Geyserville St Available 01/01/20 Nice 4 BR home in Otay Ranch - Located on a quiet street in beautiful Otay Ranch. This two story home has nice open floor-plan that is very functional and comfortable. It has 4 bedrooms (all located upstairs), 2 and a half baths, separate living and family rooms, 2 car garage, a nice sized kitchen that is open to the living and dining areas. This home has alley access to the garage so it only has a side yard and a large front yard. View the video tour on our website (link below) before calling.

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available Jan 1st, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service and all appliances are included.

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/7WwBhZD9OcY

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
DRE# 01277349

(RLNE5357811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Geyserville St have any available units?
1920 Geyserville St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1920 Geyserville St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Geyserville St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Geyserville St pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Geyserville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1920 Geyserville St offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Geyserville St offers parking.
Does 1920 Geyserville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Geyserville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Geyserville St have a pool?
No, 1920 Geyserville St does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Geyserville St have accessible units?
No, 1920 Geyserville St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Geyserville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Geyserville St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Geyserville St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Geyserville St does not have units with air conditioning.

