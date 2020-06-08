Amenities

1920 Geyserville St Available 01/01/20 Nice 4 BR home in Otay Ranch - Located on a quiet street in beautiful Otay Ranch. This two story home has nice open floor-plan that is very functional and comfortable. It has 4 bedrooms (all located upstairs), 2 and a half baths, separate living and family rooms, 2 car garage, a nice sized kitchen that is open to the living and dining areas. This home has alley access to the garage so it only has a side yard and a large front yard. View the video tour on our website (link below) before calling.



Terms:

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available Jan 1st, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service and all appliances are included.



YouTube Link:

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/7WwBhZD9OcY



Website Link:

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

DRE# 01277349



(RLNE5357811)