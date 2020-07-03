1812 Olive Green St Unit 7

Amenities

$2,795 - 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Townhome in Lomas Verdes in Chula Vista - This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Corner Unit Townhome has tile floors throughout, and carpet in the large 3 bedrooms. The living room/dining area are spacious with lots of windows, glass sliding door to patio, and has a gas burning tile fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded countertops, dark cabinetry , and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have upgraded countertops and vanities with modern fixtures. There is plenty of storage cabinets and closets throughout the home. There is a private balcony off one of the bedrooms, and the master bedroom has organizational style closet. The master bathroom has his and her sinks. There is also a half bath for guests, and a full size washer and dryer inside the home. The home comes with an attached direct access garage.



It is convenient to schools and Otay Ranch shopping center, and the condo complex is very well maintained. The unit is close to the community pool, club house, gym and much more.



$2,795/month, 1 month security deposit



