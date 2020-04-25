Amenities
1621 Rossin Ct. Available 02/15/20 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms Two Story Home@Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home @ Otay Ranch Village, McMillin Builder
Convenient Location close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hwy 52 & 805.
Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities
Wood Floors in Living & Family Rooms
Open Island Kitchen, Dining & Family Room
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
One Bedroom & Full Bathroom downstairs
Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets
Rent includes gardener, new refrigerator, range
Small dog OK less than 30 lbs with $500 additional deposit
No cats
Close to Harvest Park family friendly with walking paths
Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome
$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year
Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620
No smoking any substance
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $3300
(RLNE3810035)