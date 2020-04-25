All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1621 Rossin Ct.

1621 Rossin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Rossin Court, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1621 Rossin Ct. Available 02/15/20 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms Two Story Home@Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home @ Otay Ranch Village, McMillin Builder
Convenient Location close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hwy 52 & 805.
Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities
Wood Floors in Living & Family Rooms
Open Island Kitchen, Dining & Family Room
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
One Bedroom & Full Bathroom downstairs
Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets
Rent includes gardener, new refrigerator, range
Small dog OK less than 30 lbs with $500 additional deposit
No cats
Close to Harvest Park family friendly with walking paths
Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome
$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year
Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620
No smoking any substance
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $3300

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3810035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Rossin Ct. have any available units?
1621 Rossin Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Rossin Ct. have?
Some of 1621 Rossin Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Rossin Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Rossin Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Rossin Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Rossin Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Rossin Ct. offer parking?
No, 1621 Rossin Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Rossin Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Rossin Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Rossin Ct. have a pool?
No, 1621 Rossin Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Rossin Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1621 Rossin Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Rossin Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Rossin Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
