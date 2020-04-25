Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

1621 Rossin Ct. Available 02/15/20 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms Two Story Home@Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home @ Otay Ranch Village, McMillin Builder

Convenient Location close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Hwy 52 & 805.

Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities

Wood Floors in Living & Family Rooms

Open Island Kitchen, Dining & Family Room

Central Air Conditioning & Heating

One Bedroom & Full Bathroom downstairs

Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets

Rent includes gardener, new refrigerator, range

Small dog OK less than 30 lbs with $500 additional deposit

No cats

Close to Harvest Park family friendly with walking paths

Rental Requirements:

Single Family

Military Welcome

$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year

Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com

Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620

No smoking any substance

Landlord requires proof of renters insurance

One year lease minimum

Security Deposit of $3300



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3810035)