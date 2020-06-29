1473 Trouville Ln #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 2 bedroom condo in desirable Otay Ranch! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is situated in the heart of Chula Vista's Otay Ranch neighborhood. Great floor plan features an open-concept living room and kitchen, good sized bedrooms and balcony area. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living area. Other features include 1 car garage plus an additional parking space, washer, dryer and fridge as well as A/C. One small pet considered. Great location just minutes from the 125 freeway and just a short commute to both 32nd Street and Coronado naval bases. Take advantage of the new public transit line that originates right there in the community. Don't wait, request your showing appointment today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



