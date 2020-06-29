All apartments in Chula Vista
1473 Trouville Ln #6

1473 Trouville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1473 Trouville Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom condo in desirable Otay Ranch! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is situated in the heart of Chula Vista's Otay Ranch neighborhood. Great floor plan features an open-concept living room and kitchen, good sized bedrooms and balcony area. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living area. Other features include 1 car garage plus an additional parking space, washer, dryer and fridge as well as A/C. One small pet considered. Great location just minutes from the 125 freeway and just a short commute to both 32nd Street and Coronado naval bases. Take advantage of the new public transit line that originates right there in the community. Don't wait, request your showing appointment today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5533230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have any available units?
1473 Trouville Ln #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have?
Some of 1473 Trouville Ln #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 Trouville Ln #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Trouville Ln #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Trouville Ln #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 offers parking.
Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have a pool?
No, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have accessible units?
No, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Trouville Ln #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 Trouville Ln #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
