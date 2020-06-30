All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1461 Summit Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

1461 Summit Dr

1461 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1461 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Available NOW! Prime location in Chula Vista, QUIET, its has plenty of space for a growing family. The pool and hot tub are a must for those hot and cool days and evenings, and its literally steps away. If cold rainy days and nights concern you well rest at ease for there is a wood/gas fire place to snuggle up to which is also granite.There is a balcony perfect for BBQing and just lounging, and a front porch forte (enclosed) right next to the pool to chill and take in the sun. The garage holds (2) cars very spacious! No worry's its connected to the house, safe and easy access to your cars. A huge plus is the washer and dryer (Provided) are located there as well making it very easy for laundry days. They're schools and shopping within walking distances, with parks and trails right around the corner too. The kitchen has all upgraded stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops and custom wood cabinets to boot. The bedrooms (2) are both masters, located up stairs, so theirs no worries for lack of room there, both having personal bathrooms. A third restroom is found on the lower area by the kitchen and balcony. Unit is cable ready. If comfort and fine living is what you seek, then this is the home for you. Located just across the main road is Southwestern collage, as well as Bonita High school. All kinds of shopping just a stone throw away as well for convenance.
This property can be your home on a one (1) or two (2) years rental agreement at a time. Available right NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Summit Dr have any available units?
1461 Summit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Summit Dr have?
Some of 1461 Summit Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Summit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Summit Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Summit Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Summit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1461 Summit Dr offers parking.
Does 1461 Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 Summit Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Summit Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1461 Summit Dr has a pool.
Does 1461 Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 1461 Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 Summit Dr has units with dishwashers.

