1461 Summit Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available NOW! Prime location in Chula Vista, QUIET, its has plenty of space for a growing family. The pool and hot tub are a must for those hot and cool days and evenings, and its literally steps away. If cold rainy days and nights concern you well rest at ease for there is a wood/gas fire place to snuggle up to which is also granite.There is a balcony perfect for BBQing and just lounging, and a front porch forte (enclosed) right next to the pool to chill and take in the sun. The garage holds (2) cars very spacious! No worry's its connected to the house, safe and easy access to your cars. A huge plus is the washer and dryer (Provided) are located there as well making it very easy for laundry days. They're schools and shopping within walking distances, with parks and trails right around the corner too. The kitchen has all upgraded stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops and custom wood cabinets to boot. The bedrooms (2) are both masters, located up stairs, so theirs no worries for lack of room there, both having personal bathrooms. A third restroom is found on the lower area by the kitchen and balcony. Unit is cable ready. If comfort and fine living is what you seek, then this is the home for you. Located just across the main road is Southwestern collage, as well as Bonita High school. All kinds of shopping just a stone throw away as well for convenance.

This property can be your home on a one (1) or two (2) years rental agreement at a time. Available right NOW!!