All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1460 Canvas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1460 Canvas Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

1460 Canvas Drive

1460 Canvas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1460 Canvas Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Award winning community near schools, parks, restaurants and easy access to the freeways all for your convenience. Property has been recently painted with new flooring upstairs and an open style living downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Canvas Drive have any available units?
1460 Canvas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1460 Canvas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Canvas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Canvas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive offer parking?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive have a pool?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Canvas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Canvas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Canvas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College