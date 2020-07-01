All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1449 Agate Creek Way

1449 Agate Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Agate Creek Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom Eastlake Home Coming Soon with lots of Upgrades! - This home has a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful maple cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs bedroom with private bath, fireplace in living and family rooms. Tile at the entry way and formal living area.Large courtyard and backyard with built in BBQ and Bar/Counter area perfect for entertaining. Also a full size play area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with organizer space inside,large soaking tub and separate shower. separate laundry room and large attached garage.
This home is close to everything and schools,parks,trails and community pool.
Gardening will be included for front yard.
Duel A/c and heating system. This home wont last call or text Veronica Martin to view at (858)522-9265.

(RLNE5498208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Agate Creek Way have any available units?
1449 Agate Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Agate Creek Way have?
Some of 1449 Agate Creek Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Agate Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Agate Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Agate Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Agate Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1449 Agate Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Agate Creek Way offers parking.
Does 1449 Agate Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Agate Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Agate Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 1449 Agate Creek Way has a pool.
Does 1449 Agate Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 1449 Agate Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Agate Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Agate Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.

