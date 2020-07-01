1449 Agate Creek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Huge 4 Bedroom Eastlake Home Coming Soon with lots of Upgrades! - This home has a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful maple cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs bedroom with private bath, fireplace in living and family rooms. Tile at the entry way and formal living area.Large courtyard and backyard with built in BBQ and Bar/Counter area perfect for entertaining. Also a full size play area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with organizer space inside,large soaking tub and separate shower. separate laundry room and large attached garage.

This home is close to everything and schools,parks,trails and community pool.

Gardening will be included for front yard.

Duel A/c and heating system. This home wont last call or text Veronica Martin to view at (858)522-9265.



(RLNE5498208)