1425 Windchime Ave
Last updated May 17 2019

1425 Windchime Ave

1425 Windchime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Windchime Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 BR/ 3.5BA 3737 SQ FT OTAY RANCH/CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch. This property features a spacious floor plan of over 3700 sq ft. The home features upgrades such as tile flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also features a patio and yard area that is great for entertaining as well as having a wonderful view. The home is located close to Chula Vista Veterans Elementary School and a short distance to Otay Ranch Mall and 125 Toll Road Access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer
Owner pays: (HoA)
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4842291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

