1425 Windchime Ave

4 BR/ 3.5BA 3737 SQ FT OTAY RANCH/CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch. This property features a spacious floor plan of over 3700 sq ft. The home features upgrades such as tile flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also features a patio and yard area that is great for entertaining as well as having a wonderful view. The home is located close to Chula Vista Veterans Elementary School and a short distance to Otay Ranch Mall and 125 Toll Road Access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer

Owner pays: (HoA)

No Pets



