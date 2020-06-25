1425 Windchime Ave

Amenities
4 BR/ 3.5BA 3737 SQ FT OTAY RANCH/CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch. This property features a spacious floor plan of over 3700 sq ft. The home features upgrades such as tile flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also features a patio and yard area that is great for entertaining as well as having a wonderful view. The home is located close to Chula Vista Veterans Elementary School and a short distance to Otay Ranch Mall and 125 Toll Road Access.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer
Owner pays: (HoA)
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4842291)