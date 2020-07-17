All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1364 Caminito Americo

1364 Caminito Amerigo · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Caminito Amerigo, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 beds 3 baths 1,460 sqft This 2 story townhouse features 1460 Square Feet of living space PLUS a large side-by-side 2 car garage. 3 large/spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths including a large master bathroom with a long double sink vanity and plenty of storage. You'll be happy with the walk-in closet. Bonus area offers Office or Study nook ideal for a desk set-up. Large laundry area upstairs with washer & dryer included. Master Bedroom also has a large balcony with beautiful sunset views. The kitchen is modern and sleek with a functional island. All stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave and sink. There's plenty of storage areas too! Large open floor plan includes designated dining and living areas. Central A/C and heating and a quick and efficient tankless water heater! Community features an Olympic sized pool with a separate large kiddie splash or wading pool and a large jacuzzi. There's a large and modern gym with commercial gym quality equipment. There are a community BBQ area, recreation room, large clubhouse available and parks throughout the community. You will also have your own large, quiet patio area with custom tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Caminito Americo have any available units?
1364 Caminito Americo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Caminito Americo have?
Some of 1364 Caminito Americo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Caminito Americo currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Caminito Americo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Caminito Americo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 Caminito Americo is pet friendly.
Does 1364 Caminito Americo offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Caminito Americo offers parking.
Does 1364 Caminito Americo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1364 Caminito Americo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Caminito Americo have a pool?
Yes, 1364 Caminito Americo has a pool.
Does 1364 Caminito Americo have accessible units?
No, 1364 Caminito Americo does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Caminito Americo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Caminito Americo has units with dishwashers.
