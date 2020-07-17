1364 Caminito Americo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 beds 3 baths 1,460 sqft This 2 story townhouse features 1460 Square Feet of living space PLUS a large side-by-side 2 car garage. 3 large/spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths including a large master bathroom with a long double sink vanity and plenty of storage. You'll be happy with the walk-in closet. Bonus area offers Office or Study nook ideal for a desk set-up. Large laundry area upstairs with washer & dryer included. Master Bedroom also has a large balcony with beautiful sunset views. The kitchen is modern and sleek with a functional island. All stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave and sink. There's plenty of storage areas too! Large open floor plan includes designated dining and living areas. Central A/C and heating and a quick and efficient tankless water heater! Community features an Olympic sized pool with a separate large kiddie splash or wading pool and a large jacuzzi. There's a large and modern gym with commercial gym quality equipment. There are a community BBQ area, recreation room, large clubhouse available and parks throughout the community. You will also have your own large, quiet patio area with custom tile.