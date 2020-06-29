All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023

1338 Nicolette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1338 Nicolette Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
*Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath* - DUAL MASTER FOR RENT - $2,045/mo
AVAILABLE FEB 17, 2020!

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of pool, gym & playhouse!

Apartment features:

- Two spacious bedrooms, each with private bathroom.
- Stove, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave
- This living-room displays large bay windows allowing natural light into the apartment.
- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.
- Washer & Dryer IN UNIT
-Condo complex includes: Gym access, 2 different pools & clubhouse

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 02/17/2020
- Rent $2,045/mo
- Security deposit: $2,045
- Owner pays for water and trash
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets - Small pet, $250 deposit
- Parking: One assigned parking

(RLNE5508235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have any available units?
1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have?
Some of 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 offers parking.
Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have a pool?
Yes, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 has a pool.
Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have accessible units?
No, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College