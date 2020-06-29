1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool volleyball court

*Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath* - DUAL MASTER FOR RENT - $2,045/mo

AVAILABLE FEB 17, 2020!



This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of pool, gym & playhouse!



Apartment features:



- Two spacious bedrooms, each with private bathroom.

- Stove, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave

- This living-room displays large bay windows allowing natural light into the apartment.

- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.

- Washer & Dryer IN UNIT

-Condo complex includes: Gym access, 2 different pools & clubhouse



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 02/17/2020

- Rent $2,045/mo

- Security deposit: $2,045

- Owner pays for water and trash

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- Pets - Small pet, $250 deposit

- Parking: One assigned parking



(RLNE5508235)