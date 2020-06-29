1338 Nicolette Ave UNIT 1023

Amenities
*Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath* - DUAL MASTER FOR RENT - $2,045/mo
AVAILABLE FEB 17, 2020!
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of pool, gym & playhouse!
Apartment features:
- Two spacious bedrooms, each with private bathroom.
- Stove, refrigerator dishwasher, microwave
- This living-room displays large bay windows allowing natural light into the apartment.
- Quiet building with nice tenants and neighbors.
- Washer & Dryer IN UNIT
-Condo complex includes: Gym access, 2 different pools & clubhouse
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 02/17/2020
- Rent $2,045/mo
- Security deposit: $2,045
- Owner pays for water and trash
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets - Small pet, $250 deposit
- Parking: One assigned parking
(RLNE5508235)