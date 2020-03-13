All apartments in Chula Vista
1337 Serena Circle #1

1337 Serena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 BR/2 BA 1043 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey. The unit features an attached one car garage and has a large and open floor plan with balcony. Conveniently located near local stores, schools, parks with easy access to the 805 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Owner pays: Trash & Water
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4711719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have any available units?
1337 Serena Circle #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1337 Serena Circle #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Serena Circle #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Serena Circle #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Serena Circle #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Serena Circle #1 offers parking.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Serena Circle #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1337 Serena Circle #1 has a pool.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have accessible units?
No, 1337 Serena Circle #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Serena Circle #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Serena Circle #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Serena Circle #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
