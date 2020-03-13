1337 Serena Circle #1

Amenities
2 BR/2 BA 1043 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey. The unit features an attached one car garage and has a large and open floor plan with balcony. Conveniently located near local stores, schools, parks with easy access to the 805 Freeway.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Owner pays: Trash & Water
No Pets
