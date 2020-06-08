1168 Crystal Downs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 02/01/20 Beautiful East lake Greens home located on the 18th hole! Home features soaring vaulted ceilings upon entry, along with travertine flooring covering the entire downstairs. This home features central AC, fenced backyard with an automatic sprinkler system and amazingly tastey fruit trees. The master suite features a newer jetted bathtub and remodeled bathroom that has peak a boo views of the ocean during clear days, along with a private balcony off the master suite. This home can be your own private retreat after working a long day!



Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and military bases. Fantastic schools! Dogs okay upon approval. Please do not disturb tenants.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1168-crystal-downs-dr-chula-vista-ca-91915-usa/026eb485-50bb-4604-b206-09615666876e



(RLNE5365464)