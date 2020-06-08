All apartments in Chula Vista
1168 Crystal Downs Drive

1168 Crystal Downs Drive
Location

1168 Crystal Downs Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Beautiful East lake Greens home located on the 18th hole! Home features soaring vaulted ceilings upon entry, along with travertine flooring covering the entire downstairs. This home features central AC, fenced backyard with an automatic sprinkler system and amazingly tastey fruit trees. The master suite features a newer jetted bathtub and remodeled bathroom that has peak a boo views of the ocean during clear days, along with a private balcony off the master suite. This home can be your own private retreat after working a long day!

Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and military bases. Fantastic schools! Dogs okay upon approval. Please do not disturb tenants.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1168-crystal-downs-dr-chula-vista-ca-91915-usa/026eb485-50bb-4604-b206-09615666876e

(RLNE5365464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

