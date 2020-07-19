All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019

1157 S. Cabrillo Drive

1157 S Cabrillo Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

1157 S Cabrillo Dr S, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Rancho Del Rey, 1157 S Cabrillo Dr, Gated, Nice Views, 2 Car Garage, Comm Pool and Spa! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story end unit located in the gated Bolero development of Ranch Del Rey. Living room has wood floors, decorative fireplace, nice views and direct access to the fenced patio. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have any available units?
1157 S. Cabrillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have?
Some of 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1157 S. Cabrillo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive offers parking.
Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive has a pool.
Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 S. Cabrillo Drive has units with dishwashers.
