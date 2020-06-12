Apartment List
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chino, CA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13625 Becraft Pl.
13625 Becraft Place, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
You have got to see this home to see the remodel ***Price Reduced*** - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is gorgeous and waiting for you to move in.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8353 Edgewood Street
8353 Edgewood Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1861 sqft
Wonderful property in The Preserve at Chino. The property is laminate floor through out first floor, Granite counter in kitchen, large Den in the first floor, great open concept first floor. bedrooms on second floor.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12662 Verdugo Avenue
12662 Verdugo Avenue, Chino, CA
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom two bathroom, recently remodeled home in Chino. This charming property is just over Fifteen hundred square feat of living space, large open kitchen that features updates throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14580 Purdue Avenue
14580 Purdue Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14580 Purdue Avenue in Chino. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15962 Holstein Street
15962 Holstein St, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1789 sqft
BRAND NEW Detached home at The Preserve in Chino, a master planned community with lots of facilities like clubhouse, free 24/7 fitness center, swimming pools, parks and schools. This 3 beds 2.5 baths home is perfect for a family to live in.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12990 Red Cedar Way
12990 Red Cedar Way, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2135 sqft
Stunning home located in a private streets Oak Grove community in Chino. Large unit 3 br & ba(the Loft on the 2nd floor could be convert to the 4th bedroom).

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13428 Treadwell Avenue
13428 Treadwell Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2859 sqft
Former Model Home.Upon Entry You are Welcomed with a Large Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is Complete with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter Top Island, Built in Stovetop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Oven and Custom Built Fridge to Match.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
14657 Norfolk Avenue
14657 Norfolk Avenue, Chino, CA
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready and waiting for you to enjoy! Nestled on a quiet street in College Park this home is beautiful! As you enter you're sure to appreciate the large open living area.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5117 Pomona Rincon Road
5117 Pomona Rincon Rd, Chino Hills, CA
Almost brand new home in the heart of Chino Hills for lease. The location is super convenient to local businesses yet hiding away from the crowd.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14405 Narcisse Drive
14405 Narcisse Drive, Eastvale, CA
Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4548 Mesa Boulevard
4548 Mesa Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Prime location ,close to everywhere,located in the heart of chino hills .It features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms ,2 attached car garage ,entering through private gate and private back yard for .

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project

June 2020 Chino Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Rent Report. Chino rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chino rents held steady over the past month

Chino rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chino stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Chino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chino over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chino, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chino.
    • While rents in Chino fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

