Park Villas
Park Villas

5775 Riverside Dr · (909) 614-4999
Location

5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit PV-006 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit PV-102 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit PV-062 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
community garden
guest parking
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies. It is the residents who live here. As the most important thing at Park Villas, our management team works hard to provide residents with more than a place to live. Come Home to Park Villas and discover the difference. We want your home to be much more than an address, Best Choice, Better Living!

2 Bedroom Floor Plans Designed to Suit Your Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Under 25 pounds
Parking Details: One assign parking space and lots of open space through out comunity. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Villas have any available units?
Park Villas has 4 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Villas have?
Some of Park Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Park Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Villas is pet friendly.
Does Park Villas offer parking?
Yes, Park Villas offers parking.
Does Park Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Villas have a pool?
Yes, Park Villas has a pool.
Does Park Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Park Villas has accessible units.
Does Park Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Villas has units with dishwashers.
