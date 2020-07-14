Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar community garden guest parking

Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies. It is the residents who live here. As the most important thing at Park Villas, our management team works hard to provide residents with more than a place to live. Come Home to Park Villas and discover the difference. We want your home to be much more than an address, Best Choice, Better Living!



2 Bedroom Floor Plans Designed to Suit Your Lifestyle!