Apartment List
/
CA
/
chino
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverside Drive
6121 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
11371 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1309 W Mission Blvd 126
1309 West Mission Boulevard, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 roommate Master BDRM PRIVATE BATH--read details - Property Id: 275164 3 BDRM SHARED CONDO. This listing is for FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM w/ 2 closets & own bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4535 elm st 2
4535 Elm Street, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Back house - Property Id: 82103 Nice back house that has its own entry, super clean , freshly paited, 2 large bedrooms with 1 bathroom, laundry room included refrigerator and stove, utilities will be included. Monthy rent. $2,200 Deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.
Results within 5 miles of Chino
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
56 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,723
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
$
25 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.

July 2020 Chino Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chino Rent Report. Chino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chino Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chino Rent Report. Chino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chino rents increase sharply over the past month

Chino rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino stand at $1,268 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Chino's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino

    As rents have increased in Chino, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Chino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chino's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Chino is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chino 1 BedroomsChino 1 BedroomsChino 2 BedroomsChino 2 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChino 3 BedroomsChino 3 BedroomsChino Accessible ApartmentsChino Accessible Apartments
    Chino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with GarageChino Apartments with GarageChino Apartments with GymChino Apartments with GymChino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChino Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChino Apartments with Parking
    Chino Apartments with ParkingChino Apartments with PoolChino Apartments with PoolChino Apartments with Washer-DryerChino Apartments with Washer-DryerChino Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Furnished ApartmentsChino Pet Friendly PlacesChino Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
    Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Riverside