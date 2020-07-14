Park Terrace Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom). Each on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $40 monthly per pet
restrictions: The pet can weigh no more than 25 pounds at it's full-grown weight
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Each apartment home comes with one assigned parking space as well as an assigned one car garage. There are also some 24-hour parking spots available within the community on a first come first serve basis.