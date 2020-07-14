All apartments in Chino
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Park Terrace Apartments

12351 Marshall Ave · (480) 771-0486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit PT-06 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Park Terrace offers exceptionally large 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes each with a oversized private patio or balcony as well as a garage.
Community amenities include: a pool and spa, a playground, a BBQ and picnic area and community sponsored resident events.
Park Terrace residents enjoy the close proximity to the Inland Empire's finest restaurants, shopping and entertainment as well as easy freeway access to the 60, 10 and 15 freeways.

YOUR NEW HOME AWAITS YOU AT PARK TERRACE!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom). Each on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $40 monthly per pet
restrictions: The pet can weigh no more than 25 pounds at it's full-grown weight
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Each apartment home comes with one assigned parking space as well as an assigned one car garage. There are also some 24-hour parking spots available within the community on a first come first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Park Terrace Apartments has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Park Terrace Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
