121 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with gym
1 of 62
1 of 23
1 of 68
1 of 58
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 23
1 of 45
1 of 44
1 of 59
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 23
1 of 20
"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")
Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.