Last updated June 14 2020

121 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7841 Wild Rye Street
7841 Wild Rye St, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2777 sqft
Builded in 2017, Spacical 4 Bedrooms,4 full bath,wood flooring, Large Family room,open kitchen area with large granite kitchen counter. Upgraded the paito at the backyard. The landloard pay the HOA. Excellent the school district .

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15962 Holstein Street
15962 Holstein St, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1789 sqft
BRAND NEW Detached home at The Preserve in Chino, a master planned community with lots of facilities like clubhouse, free 24/7 fitness center, swimming pools, parks and schools. This 3 beds 2.5 baths home is perfect for a family to live in.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8128 Garden Park Street
8128 Garden Park Street, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Welcome to THE PRESERVES" ... This Three Story Condominium FEATURES: 2 BEDROOMS, a Master Bedroom and a Jr. Suite. INCLUDES: Water Softener, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator and Stove. Resort like community.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 8
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3816 sqft
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Chino
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Last updated June 14
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
City Guide for Chino, CA

"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")

Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chino, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

