Apartment List
/
CA
/
chino
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with garage

Chino apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14580 Purdue Avenue
14580 Purdue Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14580 Purdue Avenue in Chino. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15962 Holstein Street
15962 Holstein St, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1789 sqft
BRAND NEW Detached home at The Preserve in Chino, a master planned community with lots of facilities like clubhouse, free 24/7 fitness center, swimming pools, parks and schools. This 3 beds 2.5 baths home is perfect for a family to live in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8128 Garden Park Street
8128 Garden Park Street, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Welcome to THE PRESERVES" ... This Three Story Condominium FEATURES: 2 BEDROOMS, a Master Bedroom and a Jr. Suite. INCLUDES: Water Softener, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator and Stove. Resort like community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13428 Treadwell Avenue
13428 Treadwell Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2859 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Former Model Home.Upon Entry You are Welcomed with a Large Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is Complete with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter Top Island, Built in Stovetop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Oven and Custom Built Fridge to Match.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15535 Yorba Avenue
15535 Yorba Avenue, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1648 sqft
Move-in ready single store home with sprawling front and back yards. This recently updated home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Tile floors and laminate flooring through out.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3816 sqft
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
4060 sqft
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2367 sqft
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4548 Mesa Boulevard
4548 Mesa Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Prime location ,close to everywhere,located in the heart of chino hills .It features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms ,2 attached car garage ,entering through private gate and private back yard for .

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3521 sqft
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project
Results within 5 miles of Chino
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
City Guide for Chino, CA

"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")

Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chino, CA

Chino apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 1 BedroomsChino 2 BedroomsChino 2 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChino 3 BedroomsChino 3 BedroomsChino Accessible ApartmentsChino Accessible Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with GarageChino Apartments with GarageChino Apartments with GymChino Apartments with GymChino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChino Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Apartments with ParkingChino Apartments with PoolChino Apartments with PoolChino Apartments with Washer-DryerChino Apartments with Washer-DryerChino Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Furnished ApartmentsChino Pet Friendly PlacesChino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside