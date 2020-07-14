Amenities
Welcome to Park West Apartments, a welcoming community of two and three-bedroom apartments in Chino, CA! Here, you get to enjoy a myriad of impressive amenities, spacious floor plans, professional services, and a more-than-ideal location near everywhere you want to be. Each of our apartments for rent has been recently renovated with energy-saving, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats, shaker cabinets, and quartz countertops. You can even bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community.Our 13151 Yorba Ave. address puts you close to a wide variety of local attractions. We are less than 20 minutes away from the four major shopping centers in the area, like The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Hills Spectrum, Ontario Mills Mall, and Victoria Gardens. Several top employers are also within reach, including Amazon, Ferguson and Ontario Airport. There is also easy access to the 10, 15, 60, and 71 freeways, which guarantees a quick commute to the neighboring cities. T