Amenities

w/d hookup nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe nest technology online portal shuffle board

Welcome to Park West Apartments, a welcoming community of two and three-bedroom apartments in Chino, CA! Here, you get to enjoy a myriad of impressive amenities, spacious floor plans, professional services, and a more-than-ideal location near everywhere you want to be. Each of our apartments for rent has been recently renovated with energy-saving, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats, shaker cabinets, and quartz countertops. You can even bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community.Our 13151 Yorba Ave. address puts you close to a wide variety of local attractions. We are less than 20 minutes away from the four major shopping centers in the area, like The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Hills Spectrum, Ontario Mills Mall, and Victoria Gardens. Several top employers are also within reach, including Amazon, Ferguson and Ontario Airport. There is also easy access to the 10, 15, 60, and 71 freeways, which guarantees a quick commute to the neighboring cities. T