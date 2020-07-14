All apartments in Chino
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Park West

13151 Yorba Ave · (909) 443-1892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit PW-072 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit PW-070 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
shuffle board
Welcome to Park West Apartments, a welcoming community of two and three-bedroom apartments in Chino, CA! Here, you get to enjoy a myriad of impressive amenities, spacious floor plans, professional services, and a more-than-ideal location near everywhere you want to be. Each of our apartments for rent has been recently renovated with energy-saving, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats, shaker cabinets, and quartz countertops. You can even bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community.Our 13151 Yorba Ave. address puts you close to a wide variety of local attractions. We are less than 20 minutes away from the four major shopping centers in the area, like The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Chino Hills Spectrum, Ontario Mills Mall, and Victoria Gardens. Several top employers are also within reach, including Amazon, Ferguson and Ontario Airport. There is also easy access to the 10, 15, 60, and 71 freeways, which guarantees a quick commute to the neighboring cities. T

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $600.00 for 2 bedroom; $700.00 for 3 bedroom
Additional: Renters Insurance is required but not mandatory
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 20 lbs limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park West have any available units?
Park West has 2 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does Park West have?
Some of Park West's amenities include w/d hookup, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park West currently offering any rent specials?
Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, Park West is pet friendly.
Does Park West offer parking?
Yes, Park West offers parking.
Does Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park West have a pool?
Yes, Park West has a pool.
Does Park West have accessible units?
Yes, Park West has accessible units.
Does Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park West has units with dishwashers.
