Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13798 Roswell Ave #C168
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

13798 Roswell Ave #C168

13798 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13798 Roswell Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
Ivy Garden, Luxurious Senior Condo - Gated SENIOR community 55+ years! Home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Open, spacious living room, hardwood floors, brand new carpets in both bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer/dryer combo inside unit. Attached one car garage and private patio. Amenities include: Grand Lobby, Club House with indoor heated pool, spa, gym, laundry facility and multi-purpose room. Beautifully landscaped courtyard with koi pond, putting green, BBQ and patio area. Close to Medical Plaza, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to 99 Ranch Market, Target, Walmart, Sprout's Market and so much more.

*SMALL PETS ARE OK.*
*TRASH IS INCLUDED.*

Please TEXT 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing or SELF-SCHEDULE on the left hand side.

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

(RLNE5488174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have any available units?
13798 Roswell Ave #C168 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have?
Some of 13798 Roswell Ave #C168's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 currently offering any rent specials?
13798 Roswell Ave #C168 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 is pet friendly.
Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 offer parking?
Yes, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 offers parking.
Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have a pool?
Yes, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 has a pool.
Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have accessible units?
No, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 does not have accessible units.
Does 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13798 Roswell Ave #C168 does not have units with dishwashers.

