Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chino, CA

Finding an apartment in Chino that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8128 Garden Park Street
8128 Garden Park Street, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Welcome to THE PRESERVES" ... This Three Story Condominium FEATURES: 2 BEDROOMS, a Master Bedroom and a Jr. Suite. INCLUDES: Water Softener, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator and Stove. Resort like community.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
14657 Norfolk Avenue
14657 Norfolk Avenue, Chino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2579 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready and waiting for you to enjoy! Nestled on a quiet street in College Park this home is beautiful! As you enter you're sure to appreciate the large open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14405 Narcisse Drive
14405 Narcisse Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2182 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Chino
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,379
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Chino, CA

"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")

Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chino, CA

Finding an apartment in Chino that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

