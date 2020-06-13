135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chino, CA
"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")
Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more
Finding an apartment in Chino that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.