Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8653 Festival Street
8653 Festival St, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1947 sqft
8653 Festival Street Available 07/25/20 New Luxurious and Spacious home 4BR/3.5BR in Gated Community, Chino - This house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12358 Apple Drive
12358 Apple Drive, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1992 sqft
This home is located on a well maintained, quiet Chino street. You will immediately feel at home as you approach. On arrival, you will love the lush green lawn. As you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and great light.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14154 Frostburg Avenue
14154 Frostburg Ave, Chino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3320 sqft
Home located in Chino College Park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a den, and an upstairs loft. High ceiling at entrance, Wooden cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, center island, all stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15883 Birdfeeder Lane
15883 Birdfeeder Lane, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
With Fresh paint and floors, this Chino townhome feels new floor to ceiling! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and wonderful light. The open concept living room and kitchen is perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6177 Clover Court
6177 Clover Court, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom home in a quiet safe family neighborhood. 2,500 Sq. Ft. of gracious living space, on a huge lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13515 Mashona Avenue
13515 Mashona Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
This is a great 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath condo located in crystal lake. The house with granite counter tops in the kitchen newer hardwood laminate flooring go through house.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverside Drive
6121 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
11371 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
853 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3080 Giant Forest Loop
3080 Giant Forest Loop, Chino Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3793 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful home situated inside the prestige community of Payne Ranch. As you enter the front foyer, facing 2-story high ceiling in living room and lobby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6470 Via Del Rancho
6470 Via Del Rancho, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2244 sqft
Large 2-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Single Family Residence located close to freeways and shopping. Very neat and well maintained with new interior paint, new carpet, and mini blinds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chino, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

