Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chino renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
7841 Wild Rye Street
7841 Wild Rye St, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2777 sqft
Builded in 2017, Spacical 4 Bedrooms,4 full bath,wood flooring, Large Family room,open kitchen area with large granite kitchen counter. Upgraded the paito at the backyard. The landloard pay the HOA. Excellent the school district .

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2367 sqft
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3521 sqft
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project
Results within 5 miles of Chino
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
12 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,471
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
City Guide for Chino, CA

"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")

Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chino, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chino renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

