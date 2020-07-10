All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Rising Glen

2300 Rising Glen Way · (540) 277-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 90-210 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 60-303 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 20-309 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40-202 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 60-202 · Avail. now

$2,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 40-203 · Avail. now

$2,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rising Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
Finding a luxurious apartment home in a prestigious neighborhood in Carlsbad, CA has just gotten easier. Rising Glen Apartments has it all! Our community is conveniently located amidst all the values that makes coastal living one of the most enjoyable. Surrounded by the natural beauty of lagoons and unspoiled hills this ideal location allows easy access to I-5 and the 78, shopping, dining, beaches and more. We offer six spacious and unique floor plans designed with the amenities to suit your individual lifestyle.

Our one, two and three bedroom homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our gourmet, all-electric kitchens with breakfast bars make entertaining a breeze! Vaulted ceilings and spectacular views give our apartments the feel of a custom home. Enjoy the stars out on your private balcony or patio, or stay cozy inside by your own wood-burning fireplace. Extra storage and central air and heat offer added convenience and comfort. One step inside, and you'll s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $500, $600, or $700
Additional: Gas not included in townhome units.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler), Basenji, Hounds, Belington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Bulldog, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Spitz
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rising Glen have any available units?
Rising Glen has 15 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Rising Glen have?
Some of Rising Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rising Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Rising Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rising Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Rising Glen is pet friendly.
Does Rising Glen offer parking?
Yes, Rising Glen offers parking.
Does Rising Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rising Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rising Glen have a pool?
Yes, Rising Glen has a pool.
Does Rising Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Rising Glen has accessible units.
Does Rising Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rising Glen has units with dishwashers.

