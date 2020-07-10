Rising Glen.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $500, $600, or $700
Additional: Gas not included in townhome units.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler), Basenji, Hounds, Belington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Bulldog, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Spitz