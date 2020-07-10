Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance

Finding a luxurious apartment home in a prestigious neighborhood in Carlsbad, CA has just gotten easier. Rising Glen Apartments has it all! Our community is conveniently located amidst all the values that makes coastal living one of the most enjoyable. Surrounded by the natural beauty of lagoons and unspoiled hills this ideal location allows easy access to I-5 and the 78, shopping, dining, beaches and more. We offer six spacious and unique floor plans designed with the amenities to suit your individual lifestyle.



Our one, two and three bedroom homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our gourmet, all-electric kitchens with breakfast bars make entertaining a breeze! Vaulted ceilings and spectacular views give our apartments the feel of a custom home. Enjoy the stars out on your private balcony or patio, or stay cozy inside by your own wood-burning fireplace. Extra storage and central air and heat offer added convenience and comfort. One step inside, and you'll s