912 Caminito Madrigal

Move in ready. Lovely remodeled and upgraded condo located in the Altamira II community in Carlsbad, CA. Walking trails right outside your door! Ocean views from both the living room & the master bedroom. Single story condo, open kitchen floor plan, Quarts counters, all new windows and slider, new floors, new cabinets with soft closing doors, stainless appliances, crown molding throughout, both walk-in closets have organizer systems. Detached 1 car garage with 1 parking pass for parking spaces within community. Community pool and hot tub. Owner pays trash and HOA fees. Tenant pays gas/electric.