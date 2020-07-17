All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
912 Caminito Madrigal
912 Caminito Madrigal

912 Caminito Madrigal · (951) 760-6027
Location

912 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit I · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 959 sqft

Amenities

Move in ready. Lovely remodeled and upgraded condo located in the Altamira II community in Carlsbad, CA. Walking trails right outside your door! Ocean views from both the living room & the master bedroom. Single story condo, open kitchen floor plan, Quarts counters, all new windows and slider, new floors, new cabinets with soft closing doors, stainless appliances, crown molding throughout, both walk-in closets have organizer systems. Detached 1 car garage with 1 parking pass for parking spaces within community. Community pool and hot tub. Owner pays trash and HOA fees. Tenant pays gas/electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Caminito Madrigal have any available units?
912 Caminito Madrigal has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Caminito Madrigal have?
Some of 912 Caminito Madrigal's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Caminito Madrigal currently offering any rent specials?
912 Caminito Madrigal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Caminito Madrigal pet-friendly?
No, 912 Caminito Madrigal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 912 Caminito Madrigal offer parking?
Yes, 912 Caminito Madrigal offers parking.
Does 912 Caminito Madrigal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Caminito Madrigal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Caminito Madrigal have a pool?
Yes, 912 Caminito Madrigal has a pool.
Does 912 Caminito Madrigal have accessible units?
No, 912 Caminito Madrigal does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Caminito Madrigal have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Caminito Madrigal does not have units with dishwashers.
