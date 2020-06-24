All apartments in Carlsbad
908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F

908 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Location

908 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bd/2BA - Ocean view town home in Carlsbad! - Incredible white water views! Fabulous one-story home with ocean views in this highly desirable community. Wood flooring for easy maintenance and carpet in the living area and master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen with bar counter top.

- Beautiful wood flooring and upgraded carpet

- Crown Molding and extra closet storage

- Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops

- Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet and window with ocean view!

- Second bedroom includes double doors

- Sunrise/sunset views from patio

- Laundry onsite near town-home

- 1 car detached garage and 1 parking space

- Greenbelt surroundings with sparkling pool/spa, tennis courts and clubhouse

Security deposit is $2,400, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664

(RLNE4668056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have any available units?
908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have?
Some of 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F offers parking.
Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F has a pool.
Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have accessible units?
No, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
