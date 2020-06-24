908 Caminito Madrigal Unit F

Amenities
2 Bd/2BA - Ocean view town home in Carlsbad! - Incredible white water views! Fabulous one-story home with ocean views in this highly desirable community. Wood flooring for easy maintenance and carpet in the living area and master bedroom. Remodeled kitchen with bar counter top.
- Beautiful wood flooring and upgraded carpet
- Crown Molding and extra closet storage
- Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops
- Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet and window with ocean view!
- Second bedroom includes double doors
- Sunrise/sunset views from patio
- Laundry onsite near town-home
- 1 car detached garage and 1 parking space
- Greenbelt surroundings with sparkling pool/spa, tennis courts and clubhouse
Security deposit is $2,400, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664
(RLNE4668056)