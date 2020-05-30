Amenities
Available May 1st - Recent remodel of this quiet LAKESIDE, detached home at the end of a Cul-De-Sac, in the exclusive, GATED, development of SEA CLIFF. Over $100,000 spent on remodel, with every interior surface updated. Attached Sun-Room. Stainless steel appliances, New AC unit, fantastic updated kitchen and baths. 2 Car Attached Garage.Enjoy resort style living in this quiet gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, ponds, walking paths, clubhouse & pavilion. QUIET. Within one mile of the beach!