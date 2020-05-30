All apartments in Carlsbad
829 Okra

829 Okra Court · No Longer Available
Location

829 Okra Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available May 1st - Recent remodel of this quiet LAKESIDE, detached home at the end of a Cul-De-Sac, in the exclusive, GATED, development of SEA CLIFF. Over $100,000 spent on remodel, with every interior surface updated. Attached Sun-Room. Stainless steel appliances, New AC unit, fantastic updated kitchen and baths. 2 Car Attached Garage.Enjoy resort style living in this quiet gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, ponds, walking paths, clubhouse & pavilion. QUIET. Within one mile of the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Okra have any available units?
829 Okra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Okra have?
Some of 829 Okra's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Okra currently offering any rent specials?
829 Okra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Okra pet-friendly?
No, 829 Okra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 829 Okra offer parking?
Yes, 829 Okra does offer parking.
Does 829 Okra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Okra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Okra have a pool?
Yes, 829 Okra has a pool.
Does 829 Okra have accessible units?
No, 829 Okra does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Okra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Okra has units with dishwashers.
