All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 808 Skysail Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
808 Skysail Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 Skysail Ave.

808 Skysail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 Skysail Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
808 Skysail Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Gated Carlsbad Community! - Rare, single-level cottage home in Harbor Pointe! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath features spacious floor plan with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Bamboo flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen. Chef's kitchen with granite counters and LED lighting. Brand new stainless steel gas stove, microwave, refrigerator with ice dispenser, and newer dishwasher. Living room has fireplace and new ceiling fan. Living/dining combo area opens to secluded patio that features water fountain, plus gas BBQ. Master bedroom also opens to own private patio and has new ceiling fan. Guest bedroom includes space-saving murphy bed with built-in bookcases and adjoining bath. Central heat and air conditioning. Attached two car garage has new washer and dryer with utility sink and custom storage cabinets. Great curb appeal with beautiful front, side, and rear landscaping. Minutes to lagoon and beaches.

$3,095 monthly rent
$3,095 security deposit
Small pet may be considered with additional deposit
One year lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Available April 1, 2019

This won't last! To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4115402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Skysail Ave. have any available units?
808 Skysail Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Skysail Ave. have?
Some of 808 Skysail Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Skysail Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
808 Skysail Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Skysail Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Skysail Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 808 Skysail Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 808 Skysail Ave. offers parking.
Does 808 Skysail Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Skysail Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Skysail Ave. have a pool?
No, 808 Skysail Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 808 Skysail Ave. have accessible units?
No, 808 Skysail Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Skysail Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Skysail Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College