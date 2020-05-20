Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

808 Skysail Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Gated Carlsbad Community! - Rare, single-level cottage home in Harbor Pointe! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath features spacious floor plan with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Bamboo flooring throughout, with tile in kitchen. Chef's kitchen with granite counters and LED lighting. Brand new stainless steel gas stove, microwave, refrigerator with ice dispenser, and newer dishwasher. Living room has fireplace and new ceiling fan. Living/dining combo area opens to secluded patio that features water fountain, plus gas BBQ. Master bedroom also opens to own private patio and has new ceiling fan. Guest bedroom includes space-saving murphy bed with built-in bookcases and adjoining bath. Central heat and air conditioning. Attached two car garage has new washer and dryer with utility sink and custom storage cabinets. Great curb appeal with beautiful front, side, and rear landscaping. Minutes to lagoon and beaches.



$3,095 monthly rent

$3,095 security deposit

Small pet may be considered with additional deposit

One year lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Available April 1, 2019



This won't last! To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



