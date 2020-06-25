7912 Terraza Disoma

Amenities

GORGEOUS REMODELED 4BD/2BA Corner Lot House w/ Fenced Yard & 2 Car Gar -

RECENTLY REMODELED: 4BD/2BA corner lot house in desirable neighborhood in La Costa. Located just steps from La Costa Canyon High School and Stage Coach Park. Stage Coach Park has lush green belts, soccer and baseball fields, basketball court, playgrounds and more! Walking distance to the new La Costa Town Square with fitness center, shopping, restaurants, banks, gas station, salon and more!



The home is light and bright with newer interior and exterior paint, dual pane windows, faux wood floors, blinds, marble counters in kitchen and bathrooms, cabinets, recessed lighting, light fixtures in bathrooms, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, garage door, landscaping, and more!! Vaulted ceilings in entry and family room. Charming, built-in office nook with marble counter top located between living room and family room. Newly refinished garage floor and patios. Fruit trees and rosemary bushes on the side yards.



Stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, fridge with water/ice dispenser), custom tile backsplash in kitchen, fireplace, fenced yard with covered patio and access from living room and Master Bedroom, hard floors throughout, ceiling fans in every room of the house. Custom tile shower in Master Bathroom and walk in closet.



Peaceful sunset and westerly views from the yard, kitchen, dining room, and living room. One year Lease. Available NOW! One pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Gardener included with rent.



Property Address: 7912 Terazza Disoma, Carlsbad 92009



