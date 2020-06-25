All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

7912 Terraza Disoma

7912 Terraza Disoma · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Terraza Disoma, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS REMODELED 4BD/2BA Corner Lot House w/ Fenced Yard & 2 Car Gar -
RECENTLY REMODELED: 4BD/2BA corner lot house in desirable neighborhood in La Costa. Located just steps from La Costa Canyon High School and Stage Coach Park. Stage Coach Park has lush green belts, soccer and baseball fields, basketball court, playgrounds and more! Walking distance to the new La Costa Town Square with fitness center, shopping, restaurants, banks, gas station, salon and more!

The home is light and bright with newer interior and exterior paint, dual pane windows, faux wood floors, blinds, marble counters in kitchen and bathrooms, cabinets, recessed lighting, light fixtures in bathrooms, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, garage door, landscaping, and more!! Vaulted ceilings in entry and family room. Charming, built-in office nook with marble counter top located between living room and family room. Newly refinished garage floor and patios. Fruit trees and rosemary bushes on the side yards.

Stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, fridge with water/ice dispenser), custom tile backsplash in kitchen, fireplace, fenced yard with covered patio and access from living room and Master Bedroom, hard floors throughout, ceiling fans in every room of the house. Custom tile shower in Master Bathroom and walk in closet.

Peaceful sunset and westerly views from the yard, kitchen, dining room, and living room. One year Lease. Available NOW! One pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Gardener included with rent.

Property Address: 7912 Terazza Disoma, Carlsbad 92009

(RLNE4301626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Terraza Disoma have any available units?
7912 Terraza Disoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Terraza Disoma have?
Some of 7912 Terraza Disoma's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Terraza Disoma currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Terraza Disoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Terraza Disoma pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Terraza Disoma is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Terraza Disoma offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Terraza Disoma offers parking.
Does 7912 Terraza Disoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Terraza Disoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Terraza Disoma have a pool?
No, 7912 Terraza Disoma does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Terraza Disoma have accessible units?
No, 7912 Terraza Disoma does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Terraza Disoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 Terraza Disoma has units with dishwashers.
