7737 Caminito Monarca

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Upgraded Monarch Villas 3BR 2.5BA Condo in La Costa. Batiquitos Lagoon and La Costa Valley hill views from each room and private balconies. Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen and baths, spacious open floor plan, fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access, new double-pane windows, fresh paint and more. Monarch Villas amenities include: gated community, pool, spa, tennis court, and is conveniently situated close to the beautiful beaches, trails, shops, restaurants, and minutes to world famous golf resorts.