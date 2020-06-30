All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

7737 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Upgraded Monarch Villas 3BR 2.5BA Condo in La Costa. Batiquitos Lagoon and La Costa Valley hill views from each room and private balconies. Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen and baths, spacious open floor plan, fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access, new double-pane windows, fresh paint and more. Monarch Villas amenities include: gated community, pool, spa, tennis court, and is conveniently situated close to the beautiful beaches, trails, shops, restaurants, and minutes to world famous golf resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 Caminito Monarca have any available units?
7737 Caminito Monarca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7737 Caminito Monarca have?
Some of 7737 Caminito Monarca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7737 Caminito Monarca currently offering any rent specials?
7737 Caminito Monarca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 Caminito Monarca pet-friendly?
Yes, 7737 Caminito Monarca is pet friendly.
Does 7737 Caminito Monarca offer parking?
Yes, 7737 Caminito Monarca offers parking.
Does 7737 Caminito Monarca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7737 Caminito Monarca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 Caminito Monarca have a pool?
Yes, 7737 Caminito Monarca has a pool.
Does 7737 Caminito Monarca have accessible units?
No, 7737 Caminito Monarca does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 Caminito Monarca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 Caminito Monarca has units with dishwashers.

