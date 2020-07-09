764 Laguna

Amenities

Walk to Carlsbad Village shops and restaurants, west of I-5. One bedroom/bathroom downstairs, one bedroom/bathroom upstairs. End unit, newer construction with great room, vaulted ceilings, light and bright. Granite in kitchen, quartz counters in bathrooms, wood pattern flooring in kitchen, dining and great rooms (pictures are from before flooring in these rooms was replaced). Neutral colors. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Attached 1 car garage plus 1 assigned spot in lot. Small private yard. No smoking