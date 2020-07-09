All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
764 Laguna
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

764 Laguna

764 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

764 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Walk to Carlsbad Village shops and restaurants, west of I-5. One bedroom/bathroom downstairs, one bedroom/bathroom upstairs. End unit, newer construction with great room, vaulted ceilings, light and bright. Granite in kitchen, quartz counters in bathrooms, wood pattern flooring in kitchen, dining and great rooms (pictures are from before flooring in these rooms was replaced). Neutral colors. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Attached 1 car garage plus 1 assigned spot in lot. Small private yard. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Laguna have any available units?
764 Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Laguna have?
Some of 764 Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
764 Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 764 Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 764 Laguna offer parking?
Yes, 764 Laguna offers parking.
Does 764 Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Laguna have a pool?
No, 764 Laguna does not have a pool.
Does 764 Laguna have accessible units?
No, 764 Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Laguna has units with dishwashers.

