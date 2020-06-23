7574 Gibraltar

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this great place to live in La Costa. 1 unit of 6 with a community pool and a private 2 car garage. 1 full master bedroom and an optional room upstairs which could be perfect for a bedroom (without closet,) office, nursery etc. 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom offers a Jacuzzi bathtub and generous walk in closet while the bedroom has a wood burning fireplace and a patio with peak a boo golf course views.