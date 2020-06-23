All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
7574 Gibraltar
7574 Gibraltar

7574 Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

7574 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Come see this great place to live in La Costa. 1 unit of 6 with a community pool and a private 2 car garage. 1 full master bedroom and an optional room upstairs which could be perfect for a bedroom (without closet,) office, nursery etc. 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom offers a Jacuzzi bathtub and generous walk in closet while the bedroom has a wood burning fireplace and a patio with peak a boo golf course views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 Gibraltar have any available units?
7574 Gibraltar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7574 Gibraltar have?
Some of 7574 Gibraltar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 Gibraltar currently offering any rent specials?
7574 Gibraltar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 Gibraltar pet-friendly?
No, 7574 Gibraltar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7574 Gibraltar offer parking?
Yes, 7574 Gibraltar offers parking.
Does 7574 Gibraltar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7574 Gibraltar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 Gibraltar have a pool?
Yes, 7574 Gibraltar has a pool.
Does 7574 Gibraltar have accessible units?
No, 7574 Gibraltar does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 Gibraltar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7574 Gibraltar has units with dishwashers.
