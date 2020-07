Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

- Rare condo that lives like a single family home on the La Costa Resort Golf Course. This home boasts a full-sized two car garage, dining room, living room, loft, balcony, patio, and roof top deck! The community is gated and very secluded. The master bedroom is on the first floor with sweeping golf course views!



