Carlsbad, CA
7431 Linden Terrace
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

7431 Linden Terrace

7431 Linden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7431 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
7431 Linden Terrace Available 09/10/19 Stunning Lagoon Views in Gorgeous Carlsbad Home - Beautiful Carlsbad 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Incredible Views of the Batiquitos Lagoon. Stunning flooring with lots of space to entertain. Easy access to the freeway and just minutes away from the South Carlsbad State Beach.

This unit will go fast! Please give our office a call to schedule a showing appointment at (760) 602-0221.

This home will be avaliable for showings 8/19.

Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5093777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Linden Terrace have any available units?
7431 Linden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 7431 Linden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Linden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Linden Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace offer parking?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace have a pool?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7431 Linden Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7431 Linden Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
