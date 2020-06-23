7423 Neptune Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent Beautiful Two Story Home Walk to the Ocean with Ocean Views in Gated Community - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1st months rent!!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Open to short term leases!!! This beautiful unfurnished two story home in Carlsbad San Pacifico has it all!! Just a small walk from the ocean with panoramic ocean views. The home has a large entryway room, den, 1/2 bath, living room with fireplace, and spacious kitchen with breakfast area on the first floor. The are wood laminate floors with, upgraded lightning fixtures, ceiling fans, and plantation window blinds. The kitchen is dream with all of the new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and LOTS of cabinets! The breakfast area is large with a built -in cabinets and desk area. There is a glass door that leads out onto a spacious brick patio with full privacy fence. The beautiful stairway goes to the landing area that has linen cabinets and a hobby type area with extra storage. There are two large bedrooms with mirrored closets and a full bath with tile and large sink vanity on the one side of the home upstairs. Then there is a small a hallway that leads to the master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bedroom has a door that open up onto the balcony with breathtaking ocean views day or night. The master bathroom has two separate vanities, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub with an ocean view thru the wall size window. There is a spacious walk in closet as well. The community is gated and has all the top of the line amenities such as pool/spa, tennis courts, basketball court, BBQ area, etc. The home also has an attached two car garage and the laundry room with full size washer and dryer on the second floor. Gardener is provided. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Please contact the the agent listed below to schedule a showing.



Michelle Noll

619-375-1429

michelle@drpropmgt.com



(RLNE5736323)