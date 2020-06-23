All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7423 Neptune Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7423 Neptune Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7423 Neptune Drive

7423 Neptune Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7423 Neptune Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent Beautiful Two Story Home Walk to the Ocean with Ocean Views in Gated Community - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1st months rent!!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Open to short term leases!!! This beautiful unfurnished two story home in Carlsbad San Pacifico has it all!! Just a small walk from the ocean with panoramic ocean views. The home has a large entryway room, den, 1/2 bath, living room with fireplace, and spacious kitchen with breakfast area on the first floor. The are wood laminate floors with, upgraded lightning fixtures, ceiling fans, and plantation window blinds. The kitchen is dream with all of the new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and LOTS of cabinets! The breakfast area is large with a built -in cabinets and desk area. There is a glass door that leads out onto a spacious brick patio with full privacy fence. The beautiful stairway goes to the landing area that has linen cabinets and a hobby type area with extra storage. There are two large bedrooms with mirrored closets and a full bath with tile and large sink vanity on the one side of the home upstairs. Then there is a small a hallway that leads to the master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bedroom has a door that open up onto the balcony with breathtaking ocean views day or night. The master bathroom has two separate vanities, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub with an ocean view thru the wall size window. There is a spacious walk in closet as well. The community is gated and has all the top of the line amenities such as pool/spa, tennis courts, basketball court, BBQ area, etc. The home also has an attached two car garage and the laundry room with full size washer and dryer on the second floor. Gardener is provided. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Please contact the the agent listed below to schedule a showing.

Michelle Noll
619-375-1429
michelle@drpropmgt.com

(RLNE5736323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Neptune Drive have any available units?
7423 Neptune Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7423 Neptune Drive have?
Some of 7423 Neptune Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Neptune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Neptune Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Neptune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Neptune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Neptune Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Neptune Drive does offer parking.
Does 7423 Neptune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7423 Neptune Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Neptune Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7423 Neptune Drive has a pool.
Does 7423 Neptune Drive have accessible units?
No, 7423 Neptune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Neptune Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Neptune Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College