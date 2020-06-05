7391 Alicante (off Alicante)

Amenities

Enter through the Barrington Place security gates to a world of its own reminiscent of a European Resort. This home is Off Alicante at the corner of Zamora and Almaden in a quiet, and private location with panoramic views overlooking the La Costa Omni Resort Golf Course. The home feautures an open floor plan with high ceilings and travertine tile throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with a huge granite center island and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite and bath, library& more!