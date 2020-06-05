All apartments in Carlsbad
7391 Alicante (off Alicante)

7391 Alicante Road · No Longer Available
Location

7391 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enter through the Barrington Place security gates to a world of its own reminiscent of a European Resort. This home is Off Alicante at the corner of Zamora and Almaden in a quiet, and private location with panoramic views overlooking the La Costa Omni Resort Golf Course. The home feautures an open floor plan with high ceilings and travertine tile throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with a huge granite center island and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite and bath, library& more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have any available units?
7391 Alicante (off Alicante) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have?
Some of 7391 Alicante (off Alicante)'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) currently offering any rent specials?
7391 Alicante (off Alicante) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) pet-friendly?
No, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) offer parking?
No, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) does not offer parking.
Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have a pool?
Yes, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) has a pool.
Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have accessible units?
No, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) does not have accessible units.
Does 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7391 Alicante (off Alicante) has units with dishwashers.

