All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7332 Escallonia Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7332 Escallonia Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

7332 Escallonia Ct

7332 Escallonia Court · (760) 412-5668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7332 Escallonia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7332 Escallonia Ct · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing ocean view from this stunning Carlsbad home! Move In Special! - Wonderful 3 bedroom home in a gated community on the west side of the 5! This beautiful property has 3 upstairs bedrooms, master has a balcony with stunning ocean views, full master bath with separate shower with its own ocean view, garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, the other 2 bedrooms share a large bathroom. Downstairs has a huge open kitchen, family room, and a formal living room.

The back yard has built-in grill and counter space, table fire pit and chairs, outdoor shower, and lots of space.

The community is gated for extra security and includes a pool & spa, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court, and a BBQ.

We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.

(RLNE5491670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7332 Escallonia Ct have any available units?
7332 Escallonia Ct has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7332 Escallonia Ct have?
Some of 7332 Escallonia Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7332 Escallonia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7332 Escallonia Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7332 Escallonia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7332 Escallonia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7332 Escallonia Ct offer parking?
No, 7332 Escallonia Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7332 Escallonia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7332 Escallonia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7332 Escallonia Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7332 Escallonia Ct has a pool.
Does 7332 Escallonia Ct have accessible units?
No, 7332 Escallonia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7332 Escallonia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7332 Escallonia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7332 Escallonia Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity