7332 Escallonia Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Amazing ocean view from this stunning Carlsbad home! Move In Special! - Wonderful 3 bedroom home in a gated community on the west side of the 5! This beautiful property has 3 upstairs bedrooms, master has a balcony with stunning ocean views, full master bath with separate shower with its own ocean view, garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, the other 2 bedrooms share a large bathroom. Downstairs has a huge open kitchen, family room, and a formal living room.



The back yard has built-in grill and counter space, table fire pit and chairs, outdoor shower, and lots of space.



The community is gated for extra security and includes a pool & spa, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court, and a BBQ.



We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.



(RLNE5491670)